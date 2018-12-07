Zacks: Brokerages Expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Irhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.85% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.97. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $98.37.

In related news, EVP Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $880,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,598.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,201,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,812 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 119.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 47.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $101,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

