Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. National Vision reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. National Vision had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. National Vision’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

National Vision stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,721. National Vision has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $437,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler sold 2,351,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $94,516,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,546,477 shares of company stock valued at $504,526,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,118,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,911,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,420,000 after buying an additional 2,797,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,587,000 after buying an additional 1,398,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,712,000 after buying an additional 1,030,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,754,000.

National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

