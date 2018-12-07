Zacks: Brokerages Expect Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) to Post $1.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.89. Polaris Industries posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PII. Citigroup lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris Industries to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.85. 20,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,466. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

