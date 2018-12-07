Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc (VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $584.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will announce $584.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $589.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.08 million. Valvoline posted sales of $545.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Valvoline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $22.00 price target on shares of Valvoline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

VVV traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,005. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 2,588 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $52,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 1,566 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $31,930.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,500.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,698 shares of company stock valued at $95,350 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $208,400,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,330,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,594 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,999,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,049,000 after purchasing an additional 254,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,773,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,196,000 after purchasing an additional 684,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,709,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,729 shares in the last quarter.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

