Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Hold

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Citrix Systems is a provider of virtualization, networking and cloud computing solutions. The company is benefiting from robust adoption of its Subscription based services. Solid adoption of unified workspace solutions and hybrid cloud offerings are key positive. Traction witnessed by ShareFile is notable. The company also provided an impressive guidance. Efforts to reward shareholders through share buybacks are a positive. Buyout of Cedexis is likely to improve company’s operational performance. The company has deployed its Cloud services including XenDesktop and XenApp on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This is likely to have led to new customer additions, consequently generating incremental revenues. Its strong customer base is another positive. Acquisition of Sapho will enable the company to fortify its competitive position in the rapidly growing desktop virtualization market. However, adverse foreign exchange movements remain a headwind.”

CTXS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

Shares of CTXS opened at $109.32 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $852,551.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $644,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $2,973,266 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

