Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Garrison Capital (GARS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Garrison Capital Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investments include debt investments, preferred and minority equity investments (equity) of diversified companies and a portfolio of unsecured small balance consumer loans. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GARS. ValuEngine cut shares of Garrison Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Garrison Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, National Securities upped their price target on shares of Garrison Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GARS opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Garrison Capital has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Garrison Capital had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Garrison Capital will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrison Capital by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garrison Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

