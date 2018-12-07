Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peninsula Energy (PENMF) to Hold

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peninsula Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Peninsula Energy stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and mines uranium properties in the United States. It also explores for gold ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Lance uranium projects located in Wyoming. It also jointly holds interest in the Karoo uranium exploration projects, which are situated in the Karoo Basin, South Africa; and Raki Raki gold project located in Fiji.

