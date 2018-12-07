Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AHT. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $487.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.65). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $355.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $10,955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 28.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,695,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,394 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,330,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 667,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $2,318,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $2,315,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.