Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vaccinex (VCNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VCNX stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

