Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Credit Suisse Group (CS) to “Hold”

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of CS opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 113.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 115.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

