Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Saul Centers (BFS) to “Buy”

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $59.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

BFS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,585. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

In related news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott V. Schneider sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $43,502.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,867.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 145.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 36.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

