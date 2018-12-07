Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Splunk (SPLK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $123.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Splunk Inc. provides a software platform, which collects and indexes data and enables users to search, correlate, analyze, monitor and report on this data, all in real time. Its software is designed to help users in various roles, including IT and business professionals. Splunk Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Splunk and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.22.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,291. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.18 and a beta of 2.13. Splunk has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $480.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $261,103.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Carges sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $458,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Splunk by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,672 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

