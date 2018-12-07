Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SunOpta (STKL) to “Hold”

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Get SunOpta alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.92 million, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.15. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.80 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,856,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 323,483 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 2,976,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 103.6% in the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 2,238,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,822 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 3.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,723,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 57,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.