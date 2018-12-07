Zacks: XCel Brands Inc (XELB) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XCel Brands an industry rank of 68 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

XELB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of XCel Brands stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59. XCel Brands has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

