Zalando (ZAL) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €46.00 ($53.49) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.88 ($46.37).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €26.34 ($30.63) on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.