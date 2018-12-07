Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Zayo Group posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zayo Group.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $641.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZAYO shares. TheStreet cut Zayo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Zayo Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.48 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.54.

Shares of NYSE:ZAYO opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Zayo Group has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other Zayo Group news, insider Sandra Mays sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $54,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $10,001,133.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,999,819.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,114. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Zayo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter worth $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter worth $215,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

