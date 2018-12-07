Zeepin (ZPT) Market Cap Achieves $2.65 Million

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $81,942.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.03086526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00128425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00169469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.10 or 0.09409352 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

