ZelCash (ZEL) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $9,422.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00001058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.01920335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00497862 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020891 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00018555 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00016981 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007879 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 46,184,900 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

