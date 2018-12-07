ZTE CORP/ADR (ZTCOY) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -2.62

Press coverage about ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ZTE CORP/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -2.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTCOY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

ZTCOY opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.42. ZTE CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

About ZTE CORP/ADR

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

