Zumiez (ZUMZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $248.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Zumiez updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $1.02-1.08 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ~$1.02-1.08 EPS.

ZUMZ stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $490.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In related news, Director Travis Smith sold 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $92,118.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $54,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

