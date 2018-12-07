Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $389,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 125.2% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 303,780 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $887,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,854,000 after acquiring an additional 188,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $479,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $56.54 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Herbalife Nutrition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

In other news, COO David Pezzullo sold 99,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $5,522,088.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-boosts-stake-in-herbalife-nutrition-ltd-hlf.html.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.