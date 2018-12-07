Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $642,000 Stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 199.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 1,169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $91.58.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.19 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $217,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,040 over the last 90 days. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

