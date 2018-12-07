Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,835 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of TPI Composites worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 848,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 480,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 267,717 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 771.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 215,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 550,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,249,172.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 55,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,308,678.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at $156,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,256,289 shares of company stock valued at $58,963,807 over the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded TPI Composites from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.16. TPI Composites Inc has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.35 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.03%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

