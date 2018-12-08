$0.02 EPS Expected for Identiv Inc (INVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Identiv posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $87,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 33.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 592,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 147,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 20.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 107.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,788. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.21.

Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

