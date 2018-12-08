$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A.

Get CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.70 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.73. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 671.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.