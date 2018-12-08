-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ConforMIS posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ConforMIS.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 90.97% and a negative net margin of 51.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFMS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price target on ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ConforMIS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 299,561 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 217,275 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 455,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ConforMIS by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 321,845 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 36.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFMS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 236,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,881. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.91. ConforMIS has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

About ConforMIS

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConforMIS (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.