$0.28 EPS Expected for Ardagh Group SA (ARD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. Ardagh Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARD. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.30 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price objective on Ardagh Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 824,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 239,224 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,572,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,525,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARD stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

