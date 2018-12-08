$0.28 EPS Expected for Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.34. Franco Nevada also reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Shares of FNV traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.21. 685,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of -0.06. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $80.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the second quarter worth $280,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

