$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Monroe Capital reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $230.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 65.0% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 210,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 82,987 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 72.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 68,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 107,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

