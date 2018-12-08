$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. National Bank posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Bank will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Bank.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.79 million. National Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in National Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National Bank by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

National Bank stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. National Bank has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $41.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

