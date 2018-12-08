$0.64 EPS Expected for First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.61. First Solar posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 356%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.93 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Argus raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,443 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in First Solar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 13,269 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,473 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $81.72.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

