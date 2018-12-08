$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (SYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,078,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $40.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 250,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

