$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (SYF) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,078,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $40.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 250,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply