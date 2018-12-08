$0.92 EPS Expected for MEDNAX Inc (MD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of MEDNAX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

MEDNAX stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.