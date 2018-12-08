-$1.03 EPS Expected for Sohu.com Ltd – (SOHU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of ($2.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($5.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sohu.com.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $459.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.38) EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after buying an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 27.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 510,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 109,734 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 21.2% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 23.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 236,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 706,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sohu.com stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 518,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,179. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $853.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.