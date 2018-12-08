$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegion PLC (ALLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Allegion reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $287,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 349,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 846,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,710,000 after buying an additional 74,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,224,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $88.67. 547,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Allegion has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $94.30.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.