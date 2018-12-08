$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. American Woodmark posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of American Woodmark to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,230,000 after buying an additional 40,967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. 144,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,906. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $148.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

