$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour Inc (UAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Under Armour also posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,983,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -0.43. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 813.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 15,240.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

