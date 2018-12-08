$1.40 EPS Expected for National Health Investors Inc (NHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to report $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.41. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $74.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 53.15%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $94,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 3.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in National Health Investors by 6.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.45. 398,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 14.53 and a current ratio of 14.53. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $81.60.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.