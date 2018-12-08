$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc (ZTS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $233,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,573.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,081,299 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5,516.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,679,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,710 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 76.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,216,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 206.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 32.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,202,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 22.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,890,000 after purchasing an additional 985,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

