$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baidu Inc (BIDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Baidu reported earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $9.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $10.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $11.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baidu.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 71.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 5,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,895. Baidu has a 1-year low of $174.66 and a 1-year high of $284.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

