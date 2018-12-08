$114.57 Million in Sales Expected for Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) will post sales of $114.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ellie Mae’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.71 million and the lowest is $113.02 million. Ellie Mae reported sales of $112.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ellie Mae will report full-year sales of $480.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.93 million to $481.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $514.56 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $540.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ellie Mae.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $122.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 7.11%.

ELLI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Ellie Mae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ellie Mae to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised Ellie Mae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellie Mae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Ellie Mae stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,547. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.31. Ellie Mae has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $116.90.

In other news, VP Popi Heron sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $47,390.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,278.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $49,399.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,803.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $186,408. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

