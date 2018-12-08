17,400 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1,821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,372,000 after acquiring an additional 653,227 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSS. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

KSS opened at $62.48 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

In other news, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $746,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,435.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

