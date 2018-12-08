1st Source (SRCE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRCE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

SRCE stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $78.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 27.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the third quarter worth $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 372.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

