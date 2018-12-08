$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) to announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. Hertz Global reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year sales of $9.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hertz Global.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Hertz Global had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on Hertz Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hertz Global from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hertz Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hertz Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Hertz Global by 63.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the second quarter worth $153,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the second quarter worth $199,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 1,035.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 28.6% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Hertz Global stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. 2,328,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Hertz Global has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.11.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.