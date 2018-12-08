23,688 Shares in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 386,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 38,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

Shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10. Corporate Capital Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.35 million. Corporate Capital Trust had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Capital Trust Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Corporate Capital Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/23688-shares-in-corporate-capital-trust-inc-cct-acquired-by-cibc-world-markets-inc.html.

Corporate Capital Trust Profile

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.