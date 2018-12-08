29,000 Shares in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR) Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,914,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,176,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,479,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Property Reit news, insider Brian Kingston acquired 20,000 shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BPR stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $21.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

