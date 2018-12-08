$3.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.15 and the highest is $3.33. Amgen posted earnings per share of $2.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $14.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $14.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Leerink Swann set a $209.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.68.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 41,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,943. Amgen has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

