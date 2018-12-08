3,000 Shares in USG Co. (USG) Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of USG by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $642,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew F. Hilzinger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $1,075,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,715 shares of company stock worth $5,347,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of NYSE:USG opened at $43.04 on Friday. USG Co. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

USG (NYSE:USG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). USG had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that USG Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

