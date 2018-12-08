3,216 Shares in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 10,000 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

