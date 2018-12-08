$324.25 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to report $324.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $342.56 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $287.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $420.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.71.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.10, for a total value of $2,065,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,818 shares of company stock worth $15,431,423. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 71.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 328.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

CACC traded down $6.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $380.10. 147,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,301. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.52. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $297.63 and a twelve month high of $467.26. The company has a current ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 36.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

